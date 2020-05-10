Another brutal win for Francis Ngannou at UFC 249

The UFC Heavyweight Division is currently on hold with the reigning champion Stipe Miocic struggling to train properly for a fight. The division's top contender, however, Francis Ngannou doesn't seem to be holding back and took his frustrations out on UFC's upcoming heavyweight sensation Jairzinho Rozenstruik, knocking the latter out in typical fashion.

Francis Ngannou knocks out Jairziniho Rozenstruik at UFC 249

At tonight's UFC 249 pay-per-view, Francis Ngannou made his return to the Octagon for the first time since last June and upon his return, the Cameroonian did exactly what you would hope he would do!

After being initially called-out by Rozenstruik in the aftermath of his win over Alistair Overeem from December of 2019, Francis Ngannou certainly didn't take things too lightly and proved the world why he probably still is the hardest-hitting fighter in the UFC today.

The fight hardly lasted 20 seconds, as Ngannou absolutely unleashed on 'Bigi Boy' and finished him off, similarly to what he has previously done to the likes of Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, and Junior dos Santos in his previous UFC outings.

Here is the insane KO win for Ngannou:

Francis Ngannou is a bad bad man pic.twitter.com/fvQKXxwW1r — Paul Chaunt (@paulyc1117) May 10, 2020

In the post-octagon interview, Ngannou did have high praises for Rozenstruik and claimed that the latter still needs some more time in order to gain Octagon experience.