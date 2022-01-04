Watch: Cageside view of Francis Ngannou's thunderous KO of Stipe Miocic at UFC 260

The UFC has released another incredible view of the knockout blow from UFC 260's main event between Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic.

Back at the end of March 2021, Francis Ngannou finally reached the top of the mountain by capturing the UFC heavyweight title from Stipe Miocic. It came three years on from their first meeting at UFC 220 which, as many will remember, ended in Miocic grinding out a hard-fought decision win over 'The Predator'.

Alas, lightning didn't strike twice on the big stage. The great Francis Ngannou knocked Miocic out cold to prove once and for all that he is the one true heavyweight king.

We've all seen that final sequence time and time again but now, we can get a glimpse of it from a different angle.

Watch the incredible KO from an octagon-side viewpoint below:

The way in which Miocic's leg folds back on himself is enough to make anyone squirm, but it further highlights how quickly it can all be over against Francis Ngannou.

Anyone in the top five who genuinely believes they can stand and trade with him needs to recognize how good he is at finding the mark, especially when he's shown frailties in his wrestling in the past.

The next step for Francis Ngannou

Everyone has heard the rumors regarding the immediate future of Francis Ngannou and his contract situation. For now, that's all going to be put to one side in favor of the next chapter of his UFC career.

Later this month at UFC 270, we will see Ngannou defend his UFC heavyweight title for the first time. He'll be going up against former teammate Ciryl Gane. 'Bon Gamin' earned his number one contender spot and won the interim title back in August 2021 with a nice finish over Derrick Lewis at UFC 265.

The controversy surrounding Ngannou, Dana White and the rest of the promotion has been well-documented. At this stage, all that's left is to see who the baddest man on the planet really is.

