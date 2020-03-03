Deiveson Figueiredo's manager suggests that Joseph Benavidez deserves a rematch at UFC 252

Deiveson Figueiredo defeated Joseph Benavidez despite having missed weight

At the recently-concluded UFC Fight Night 169 event, Deiveson Figueiredo defeated Joseph Benavidez via TKO in the main event and shattered the latter's dreams of winning the vacant UFC Flyweight Championship.

However, leading up to the fight, Figueiredo had failed to make weight by 2.5 pounds, which led to the Brazilian not being able to challenge for the vacant Flyweight title. With all those things being considered, Figueiredo's manager Wallid Ismail told MMA Fighting that Benavidez certainly deserves a rematch despite failing to win the title in Norfolk.

While speaking to MMA Fighting, Wallid Ismail billed Joseph Benavidez as a warrior for accepting a fight against someone who weighed in over a kilo and claimed that the latter definitely deserves a rematch.

Ismail also suggested that he would like to have Figueiredo feature in the rematch against Benavidez at UFC 252 in July, the same card where Paulo Costa will also challenge either Yoel Romero or Israel Adesanya for the UFC Middleweight Championship.

“Joseph Benavidez was a warrior for accepting to fight him one kilo overweight and deserves the rematch. We like the guy, but on fight week it’s war, man. Since the UFC isn’t satisfied and wants another fight, it’s all good, the war continues. We suggest the same July card where Paulo Costa will fight for the belt against the winner of Adesanya and Romero.” - Wailld Ismail told MMA Fighting.

When is UFC 252?

UFC 252 is scheduled for July and as of now, no fight in particular has been confirmed for the show.