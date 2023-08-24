"Delusional ego maniac" - Bryce Hall faces backlash after boasting he can defeat influencer boxers, including Jake Paul and KSI

Jake Paul and KSI are, arguably, the two biggest names in influencer boxing. Bryce Hall, who lost the only boxing match of his career before bouncing back with a win in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, believes that he can beat both fighters. The social media personality stated:

"I'm telling you, I would f**k up KSI. I would f**k up Austin McBroom. I'd f**k up Deji. I'd f**k up like basically any influencer within 20 to 30 pounds of me in bare knuckle, 100 percent, boxing too."

When what appeared to be his barber asked him about the Paul brothers, Hall responded:

"Jake Paul and Logan Paul, yeah."

Check out Bryce Hall's full comments below:

Fans reacted to the news by calling out Hall for his comments. @a15_100 labeled him as a:

"Delusional ego maniac"

@IYoungPope claimed that the social media personality believes he is Thanos due to one win:

"Bro gets 1 win and now he’s influencer thanos 💀"

@Leroyleftfield defended Hall, claiming that he beat a real fighter:

"He beat a legit fighter though, like a legit legit dude not some 45 year old retired dude. Bryce smacks our all influencers"

@AspiringCrypto questioned the nature of Hall's BKFC win:

"My man won on a doctors stoppage and now he’s able to beat the whole roster 😂"

@PeIoids also questioned his win, adding:

"guy beat a dude who may have been 3-0 but he was 3-0 against a combined 1-12 and average age of 40 💀"

@Nevilwin wants to see him put his words into action:

"Let him verify it, we tired of word of mouth we need action"

@GGGRylan believes he would lose to the majority of influences:

"Lmao man thinks cause he won 1 fight (which he said he would’ve lost if opponent wasn’t injured) he is the best… I could see 80% of influencers KOing him in both bare knuckle and boxing"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Logan Paul weighs in on Jake Paul and KSI rivalry

Jake Paul and KSI have a budding rivalry as both claim they will defeat one another in the boxing ring. Logan Paul, who is brothers with the former and business partners with the latter, weighed in on the rivalry, stating:

"I think I may have put the seed in KSI's head. I can't take credit for it, but I did say the same thing... I said, 'd**n, if I were KSI and I beat Tommy [Fury], a part of me would be like, why would I do that?' But then, Jake would have to fight Tommy again in a rematch and if he beats him convincingly, now there's some meat on that KSI and Jake Paul feud."

Check out Logan Paul's comments on Jake Paul and KSI below:

While Jake Paul and KSI have teased a potential fight, nothing has materialized. The latter will face Tommy Fury, who handed the former his first career loss, on October 14th.