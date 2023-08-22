KSI slammed for making ‘cringe’ claims about being able to “see John Cena” and knowing “Victoria’s Secret” at Prime Card press conference

Olajide Olatunji, widely known as KSI, is slated to face off against Tommy Fury, the half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

This showdown will be the main event of Misfits Boxing's 'The PRIME Card,' scheduled for October 14, 2023, at Manchester's AO Arena in England. The two boxers are preparing for a six-round bout in the 183-pound weight category.

As anticipated, 'JJ' and Fury engaged in a confrontation during their initial face-to-face encounter preceding their boxing match. Following Tuesday's press conference at OVO Wembley Arena, the two locked eyes, and after approaching each other closely, the YouTuber-turned-boxer pushed 'TNT,' leading to a brief brawl that security quickly put an end to.

While the brawl was being diffused, KSI comments alluded to seeing "John Cena" and being aware of "Victoria's Secret."

However, these comments were poorly received by fans, who criticized 'The Nightmare' for his lackluster statements, eliciting a range of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Bro is genuinely cooking something spicy. How can someone beat a man who can see John Cena and know Victorias Secret?"

Another wrote:

"Will be really embarrassing for him when Fury knocks him out."

"This is so cringe 😔"

"Acting like he did something😭😭💀"

"He thinks he’s intimidating 😭😭😭"

"The absolute state of this 🤡"

"Bro really said HE’s the one who can see John Cena 💀"

"Tommy needs to humble this cringey lad"

Tommy Fury predicted a knockout victory over KSI

Having already faced influencer boxer Jake Paul, Tommy Fury is now gearing up to step into the ring with another, Olajide Olatunji, in October. However, Fury is of the opinion that KSI poses a far less challenging fight compared to 'The Problem Child.'

Back in April, during an interview with Seconds Out following Olatunji's controversial victory over Joe Fournier, 'TNT' declared that the British YouTuber is a lesser boxer than Paul and wouldn't manage to complete a full fight against a credible opponent like him:

"In my opinion, Jake Paul is better than KSI, and I've already dealt with him quite easily... I'm sure I can get him out of there in four rounds, I reckon."

Check out Fury's comments below (from 1:23):