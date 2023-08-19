"Caught me at my worst" - Jake Paul believes rematch with Tommy Fury is inevitable

Jake Paul believes a rematch with Tommy Fury will happen at some point.

'The Problem Child' is fresh off his return earlier this month in Dallas, Texas. The boxing match was his first since his loss to Tommy Fury in February, as he faced Nate Diaz. For his return, Paul decided to compete in ten rounds for the first time in his career.

Ultimately, the YouTuber defeated the former UFC title challenger in their DAZN pay-per-view headliner earlier this month. While a big win, it seems that the story between Paul and Diaz isn't over. Since the fight, the two have been going back and forth over a potential rematch.

Jake Paul has been vocal about his desire to fight Nate Diaz in the PFL cage. However, if that bout fails to come to fruition, his next best option would be a rematch with 'TNT'. Paul discussed the potential second bout on 'Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson.

There, the YouTuber-turned-boxer stated that he felt like a rematch with Fury was destined to happen. In the interview, Paul opined:

"I think the Tommy rematch is going to happen at some point, I put him down on the canvas and lost a split decision. He caught me at my worst and kudos to him. I needed the loss, it put me on a new track of having this insane amount of motivation and just being super locked in. I wasn't that locked in before and I was trying to cut corners, you just can't do that in this sport."

Jake Paul predicts KSI vs. Tommy Fury

Jake Paul doesn't believe KSI will last against Tommy Fury.

After 'The Problem Child' targeted Nate Diaz, 'TNT' targeted a different influencer. In May, Fury was in the crowd to watch KSI's fight against Joe Fournier and went face-to-face with him afterward.

After months of speculation, the two got the deal done to fight in October. Headlining a DAZN pay-per-view offering featuring Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis, the fight will be the biggest of KSI's career.

However, Jake Paul doesn't believe it'll go well. In an interview with The Mirror, he was asked about the fight between his two rivals. There, he responded:

“I think Tommy knocks him out in like less than five rounds. I mean [KSI] is doing these gimmick WWE fights up until now. Tommy is his first real test, but who knows, he might throw an elbow on Tommy, too."