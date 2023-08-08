Molly Mae-Hague had cheating suspicions as Tommy Fury acted 'shady' with his phone on the day of surprise engagement 

Molly Mae-Hague was about as far off as one can get prior to Tommy Fury's proposal.

The couple are among the most discussed in the world of boxing and reality television. They were famously on the fifth season of Love Island in 2019, where they met and began dating. Four years later, they appear to be soulmates.

The two had their first child, a daughter, earlier this year. Being born just weeks before 'TNT' defeated Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia, the two have taken some big steps recently. Late last month, the boxer proposed to Hague, and she accepted.

Molly Mae-Hague discussed the proposal in a recent YouTube video. There, she admitted that she actually believed that Tommy Fury was potentially cheating on her prior to the proposal. The boxer was getting antsy and anxious anytime she grabbed his phone.

Ultimately, it paid off in the end, as Fury and Hague are now engaged. However, she admitted in the YouTube video:

"Four years deep into our relationship and suddenly he's acting shady about me going on his phone. My mind is doing summersaults, I am literally freaking out thinking. I'm thinking the worst! This is me being completely honest, I am thinking the worse. I'm on the way to engagement and I'm like 'Right, we've got a problem on our hands here'".

Tommy Fury makes boxing admission to Molly Mae-Hague

Don't expect Tommy Fury and Molly Mae-Hague's daughter to step into the ring in the future.

The couple's first daughter was born earlier this year, weeks prior to 'TNT' upsetting Jake Paul. That was a huge win for Fury, and what is set to be a big year for the family. In October, 'The Gypsy King' will return to face Francis Ngannou.

That same month, Tommy is slated to return to the ring against KSI. In case it's not clear, the Fury family really loves fighting, and it's become the family business for a reason. However, don't expect the newest member to ever fight.

In a recent clip of the yet-to-be-released 'At Home with The Furys', Tommy Fury admitted to Molly Mae-Hague that he doesn't want their daughter boxing. In the show, he stated:

“Obviously it would have been ideal to have a boy to take to the gym...[Having a daughter is] not not ideal. But I wouldn’t put them into boxing to get punched in the face for a living.” (h/t Mirror)