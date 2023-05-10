Demetrious Johnson happy to be able to entertain American fans

Demetrious Johnson knew he had to deliver a big performance in the headlining match of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The reigning ONE flyweight world champion was tasked with closing out the card, which was ONE Championship’s on-site United States debut, against arch-rival Adriano Moraes at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

True to his goal, Johnson put on another classic that had the American fans singing praises throughout.

Johnson breathed a sigh of relief during the post-event press conference.

‘Mighty Mouse’ knew that all 22 fighters in the stacked card delivered on ONE Championship’s promise. He even singled out ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon as another fighter who had the audience buzzing.

Demetrious Johnson said:

“I knew that I was gonna go out there and put on a great fight and I think Rodtang killed it too, then so forth and so forth. And I think all the athletes tonight did a great job.”

Johnson didn’t just close the curtain on the historic event, he also retained the ONE flyweight world title in his trilogy bout against Moraes.

The pair have been embroiled in a years-long rivalry for the flyweight throne and it was Demetrious Johnson who closed the feud with another technical masterpiece.

The American legend had Adriano Moraes figured out and he had every counter possible against the Brazilian superstar’s attack.

Though the third fight between them didn’t end in a spectacular knockout, Johnson’s overall control in his unanimous decision win proved just how great he is inside the Circle.

The trilogy bout between Johnson and Moraes, as well as the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card, can be rewatched for free via Prime Video in North America.

