Demetrious Johnson talks about the legacy he wants to leave in ONE Championship

Demetrious Johnson already holds one of the best careers in mixed martial arts, but he knows there is more to his name than world titles and unbreakable records.

After closing his rivalry with Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, the reigning ONE flyweight world champion talked about what he wants to be remembered most about him.

The American legend said at the ONE Fight Night 10 post-event press conference that he wants to be remembered as someone who did his best against every person ONE Championship put in front of him.

Demetrious Johnson said:

“My legacy here in ONE Championship is just an athlete, who came here and worked hard and fought everybody they put in front of me.”

Johnson, to his credit, did just that and he even took the long road to the ONE flyweight world title.

The American legend was already considered one of the greatest fighters of all time even before he arrived in ONE Championship.

Johnson successfully defended the UFC flyweight world title a record 11 straight times, yet his humble attitude shone through the moment he moved to ONE Championship in 2019.

‘Mighty Mouse’ went through the gauntlet and captured the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix to set his world title match against Moraes at ONE on TNT I in April 2021.

Though he fell short in his initial bid, Johnson got his rematch at ONE on Prime Video 1 where he eventually dethroned Adriano Moraes to become the ONE flyweight world champion.

Less than a year after their second match in August 2022, Johnson and Moraes were at it again. This time, Johnson made sure to end the rivalry when he dominated Moraes for a unanimous decision win in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10 at the 1stBank Center in Denver.

