Demetrious Johnson on his effective use of the shoulder bump

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson did not get the finish he was looking for in his recent trilogy title fight with Adriano Moraes but still came out a winner by effectively using his different weapons, including his shoulder bumps.

‘Mighty Mouse’ successfully defended his world title against former division king Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 in the United States.

Demetrious Johnson won by unanimous decision to make it back-to-back wins over ‘Mikinho’ and put a dot to their competitive rivalry in his favor with a head-to-head record of two wins to one.

While Moraes went the championship distance, he was, however, on the receiving end of some telling hits from the reigning champion which took a toll on him as the match wore on.

Among them was the shoulder bumps that Demetrious Johnson employed throughout the five-rounder as he effectively staved off any headway the Brazilian star was trying to get when the fight was taken into a clinch.

The reigning champion highlighted it during the post-event press conference for ONE Fight Night 10, saying:

“I didn’t get it [finish] but I showed a lot of good clinch work, trying to finish him using the shoulder shrug because he’s a lot taller and he was trying to bear hug me so I was trying to pop him up.”

The win was the third straight for Demetrious Johnson and his sixth overall since being traded to ONE Championship in 2018.

Johnson-Moraes III was the headlining fight for ONE Fight Night 10, which was the first-ever live on-ground event of ONE Championship in the U.S. It took place to a sold-out crowd at 1stBank Center in Denver.

The replay of all the action in the landmark U.S. show can be watched for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

Poll : 0 votes