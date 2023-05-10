Demetrious Johnson ‘truly grateful’ to be counted among the best martial artists in ONE

Legendary mixed martial arts fighter Demetrious Johnson believes that ONE Championship is truly the home of martial arts and he is grateful to be among the top athletes who are part of it.

The pride of Parkland, Washington, shared this during the post-event press conference for ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, the promotion’s sold-out first-ever live on-ground event in the United States which took place on May 5 in Denver, Colorado.

Demetrious Johnson said:

“I love ONE Championship, I love the home of martial arts. I love being surrounded by so many great athletes with different disciplines, right? Just to hear the different dialects, you know, be around the best Muay Thai athletes in the world, the best kickboxers around the world, even the best submission grapplers around the world. The Ruotolo brothers, Mikey Musumeci, I’m just truly grateful.”

At ONE Fight Night 10, Demetrious Johnson successfully defended his ONE flyweight world title, defeating Brazilian star and former division king Adriano Moraes by unanimous decision in their headlining trilogy fight.

‘Mighty Mouse’ dominated the third of his showdown with ‘Mikinho,’ never allowing the Brazilian to have his game really hum on the way to the convincing victory. The win made it back-to-back wins for Demetrious Johnson over Adriano Moraes and ended their rivalry in his favor with a head-to-head record of 2-1.

Apart from MMA showdowns, ONE Fight Night 10 also featured top-quality Muay Thai and submission grappling matches, bannered by superstars like elite strikers Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Stamp Fairtex and A-1 grapplers Mikey Musumeci and Tye Ruotolo.

North American fans who want to watch the replay of what went down at ONE Fight Night 10 can do so for free via Amazon Prime.

