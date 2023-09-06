Demetrious Johnson names mixed-rules bout with Rodtang as the ‘biggest fight’ of his career

Demetrious Johnson has been involved in some of the most iconic battles in the history of MMA. But he thinks none of those can hold a candle to one contest he participated in under the ONE Championship banner.

The AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA athlete was referring to his mixed-rules bout against Rodtang Jitmuangnon, which took place at ONE X in March last year.

After suffering his sole promotional loss to Adriano Moraes at ONE ON TNT 1, the Washington native stepped away from his routine activity to take on the hard-hitting Thai on the promotion's 10-year anniversary spectacle.

While many expected him to crumble to Rodtang's striking in the opening round, 'Mighty Mouse' - to everyone's surprise - stood and survived to take the match into the second round, contested under MMA rules.

It wasn't a surprise what happened with the bout under the rules of the all-encompassing sport in round two. Demetrious Johnson needed about two minutes to seal the deal and draw a tap from Rodtang.

And with so much at stake that night, 'Mighty Mouse' confidently views that special context as one of the most iconic moments of his career.

He said this on MightyCast:

“I fought Rodtang in Muay Thai, then mixed martial arts. Honestly, that was probably the biggest fight in my whole entire career. Just because now when I go to Thailand, they’re like ‘Oh you beat Rodtang, you put him to sleep, you got good Muay Thai, I like.”

Watch his podcast here:

Demetrious Johnson has since become a two-time ONE flyweight MMA world champion. Rodtang, on the other hand, has defended his flyweight Muay Thai strap thrice. He is scheduled for another title defense against Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22.

Catch all the action from the bill live and for free on ONE Championship's YouTube channel.