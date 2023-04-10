Demetrious Johnson's top 3 wins in ONE Championship

Demetrious Johnson has long established that he’s one of the greatest mixed martial arts fighters to have ever lived.

After making a clean sweep of the flyweight division in the UFC, ‘Mighty Mouse’ further built his legacy in ONE Championship, wherein he now reigns as the promotion’s flyweight world champion.

As the only fighter to ever win world titles in both promotions, Johnson can still add to his glowing legend when he defends the ONE flyweight world title at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

Johnson, who’s never been in a trilogy, will face rival Adriano Moraes in the main event of the May 5 card at 1stBank Center. Just like all of ONE Championship’s Amazon cards, ONE Fight Night 10 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers.

As he heads into his first fight back in the United States, let’s look back at Demetrious Johnson’s three biggest wins in ONE Championship.

#3. Danny Kingad

Competing in a tournament was always one of Demetrious Johnson’s career goals, and he did just that the moment he arrived at ONE Championship.

Johnson completely dominated Yuya Wakamatsu and Tatsumitsu Wada in his first two matches in the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix before he faced Danny Kingad in the final match of the tournament.

Determined to complete a goal he’s always seen himself accomplishing, ‘Mighty Mouse’ put on a clinic and subjected Kingad to a technical masterpiece. The American legend utilized tremendous wrestling pressure that practically negated whatever offense Kingad had planned.

Johnson took absolute control of the match en route to the unanimous decision win to capture the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix title.

#2. Rodtang Jitmuangnon

For someone who’s competed professionally for close to two decades, Demetrious Johnson has certainly faced every opponent imaginable.

That was until he faced off against a striking monster in Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Johnson took on Rodtang, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, in a mixed-rules bout at ONE X in March 2022. The four-round contest was separated under two rulesets, with the first and third using Muay Thai and the remaining rounds using MMA’s Global Rules.

The match, however, never made it past the second round.

After weathering the storm in the first frame, Johnson knew that Rodtang was in uncharted territory and it was his job to drag the Thai superstar into the deep end.

Johnson, in one fluid motion, ducked Rodtang’s left hook and quickly wrestled his way into a dominant position. Once taking control of Rodtang’s back, Johnson slapped in a tight rear-naked choke to capture the submission win.

#1. Adriano Moraes

Poetic is one word to describe Demetrious Johnson’s flying knee knockout of Adriano Moraes in their second meeting at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Moraes, arguably the most decorated flyweight in ONE Championship history, holds the distinction of being the only person to ever finish Johnson. The Brazilian superstar knocked Johnson out in their first meeting at ONE on TNT I in April 2021 with a knee strike that sent tremors throughout the combat sports world.

So when their second match came rolling out in August 2022, Johnson knew that he had to get one back.

Things, however, looked bleak in the first two rounds as Moraes controlled much of the fight with his grappling. Johnson, though, turned things around in the third when he used his boxing to close the distance and stop ‘Mikinho’ from taking the fight to the ground.

Once the fourth round rolled in, Johnson knew that he had the rhythm and the match under his control. ‘Mighty Mouse’ continued to use his hands and clocked Moraes with a stinging right cross to set up the flying knee that immediately put the match to a close.

Johnson walked into the rematch as the challenger for the ONE flyweight world title, and he walked out of the arena with 26.4 pounds of gold draped over his shoulder.

Poll : 0 votes