Demetrious Johnson says he won't return to UFC or ever fight at flyweight again

MMA legend and former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson asserted that he doesn’t intend to return to the 125-pound division again.

'Mighty Mouse' insinuated that he’s likely to continue fighting in the 135-pound weight class in the days to come.

Demetrious Johnson has also revealed that he won’t return to the UFC and will be ending his MMA career in One Championship.

Speaking to ESPN MMA’s Ariel Helwani, legendary MMA fighter Demetrious Johnson opened up on his future in the sport.

Demetrious Johnson noted that he isn’t going to return to the 125-pound weight class – a division he competed in from 2012 to 2018. Mighty Mouse is likely to continue fighting at 135 pounds. Demetrious Johnson expounded this, stating:

“I’ll tell you what – I’m not coming back to 125. I’ll tell you that right now…No. It’s too much work.” Johnson added. However: “It’s not too much work, but I feel like my body works better just natural, right? I mean if I’m walking around at 128 pounds – and I have no fat on me, I’m shredded as is right now – and to cut down to 125, it’s just not healthy for the liver. I’m getting older now. It’s just like, I’m not worried about it.”

Additionally, Ariel Helwani emphasized that Demetrious Johnson currently fights in One Championship’s flyweight division. The 135-pound weight class is known as the flyweight division in One Championship.

Helwani noted the aforementioned difference in the weight classes’ names in One Championship on one hand and most other MMA promotions on the other. Helwani added that this could be confusing at times.

One ought to note that in most notable MMA promotions, including UFC, Bellator, etc, the 125-pound weight class is known as the flyweight division, whereas the 135-pound weight class is the bantamweight division.

On the contrary, in One Championship, the 125-pound weight class is called the strawweight division, while the 135-pound weight class is referred to as the flyweight division.

Furthermore, Ariel Helwani questioned Demetrious Johnson about how many fights he has left on his contract with One Championship. Johnson responded by asserting that he’ll end his MMA career in One Championship:

“I got a lot (of fights left on my One Championship contract). I’m gonna retire in One Championship. I’m not coming back to…This is my last stop.” Demetrious Johnson added, alluding that his potential return to the UFC is unlikely. (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What’s next for Demetrious Johnson?

Demetrious Johnson is one of the greatest fighters in UFC history, and after his departure from the UFC, he debuted in One Championship in 2019.

Johnson has secured three impressive victories in his run with One Championship ever since, and is the One Championship flyweight grand prix champion.

Moreover, Demetrious Johnson is set to face Adriano Moraes for the One Championship flyweight title on February 24th, 2021.

Moreover, Demetrious Johnson is set to face Adriano Moraes for the One Championship flyweight title on February 24th, 2021.