Demetrious Johnson says standoff with Kairat Akhmetov was strictly for business

Demetrious Johnson says his staredown with Kairat Akhmetov at ONE Fight Night 10 was just business.

‘Mighty Mouse’ closed out his iconic trilogy with division rival Adriano Moraes at ONE Championship’s historic event on May 5, scoring a unanimous decision victory to retain his ONE flyweight world championship. Following the grueling 25-minute affair, Demetrious Johnson was joined inside the Circle by No. 2 ranked flyweight contender Kairat Akhmetov.

The two men engaged in a staredown, promoting what could be Demetrious Johnson’s next challenge inside the Circle. However, during his conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, ‘Mighty Mouse’ confirmed that the staredown was just a bit of business.

“Business, it’s all business. Like if we did get into shoving and all that stuff then I think I’d be pissed because I’m trying to show a great example for my kids, my two kids are standing there, my wife’s standing there.”

Currently, Demetrious Johnson is back home enjoying some free time before he decides his next course of action when it comes to his combat sports career. After nearly two decades of domination, the multi-time world champion may opt to hang up his gloves for good. If he does choose to march on with his Hall of Fame career, Johnson will likely be tasked with stopping the six-fight winning streak of Kairat Akhmetov.

