Denice Zamboanga makes her pick for Demetrious Johnson vs Adriano Moraes III

Denice Zamboanga believes Demetrious Johnson will walk out of the 1stBank Center with ONE Championship gold still wrapped around his waist.

On May 5, ‘Mighty Mouse’ will put his ONE flyweight world title on the line in a highly anticipated trilogy bout against division rival and eight-time titleholder Adriano Moraes. The pair will headline ONE Fight Night 10, the promotion’s long-awaited debut in the United States.

Fresh off her own win against Julie Mezabarba at ONE Fight Night 9, Denice Zamboanga spoke with the South China Morning Post to levy her prediction for the flyweight title clash less than two weeks away.

“It’s hard to decide right now. Both of them are very good,” Zamboanga said. “I don’t know what will happen, but I will go with DJ.”

With her second-straight win inside the Circle, Zamboanga solidified herself as the No. 3 ranked atomweight contender, putting her in line for a potential ONE world title opportunity down the line.

For Demetrious Johnson, speculation has run rampant that his May 5 meeting with Adriano Moraes could very well be his last. Now 36, Johnson is closing in on two decades in combat sports. Originally hoping to continue on for another two years, ‘Mighty Mouse’ revealed in a recent interview that that was no longer the case. Looking forward to the days when he can just relax with his family, Johnson could opt to leave his gloves inside the Circle at ONE Fight Night 10.

Adriano Moraes will be gunning for an unprecedented fourth title reign by capturing the ONE flyweight world championship. With wins over some of the biggest names in the division’s history, ‘Mikinho’ is already regarded by many as the greatest flyweight fighter in ONE Championship. If he gets his hand raised for a second time against Demetrious Johnson, he could very well establish himself as the greatest flyweight of all time.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

Poll : 0 votes