Denice Zamboanga will not rush into world title shot: “I will fight anyone”

Third-ranked women’s atomweight ‘The Menace’ Denice Zamboanga was once directly in line to receive a shot at the women’s atomweight world title, currently held by Angela Lee. But a series of unfortunate setbacks derailed her world title plans, and now Zamboanga is on the comeback trail.

The 26-year-old Quezon City, Philippines resident has now won her last two fights impressively against a pair of highly regarded opponents. She remains firm in her standing in the atomweight top five and is gaining ground on the rest of the division.

However, Zamboanga has said that she isn’t particularly in a rush to demand a world title shot from ONE Championship, and is perfectly content in simply beating whoever the promotion puts in front of her.

During the ONE Fight Night 9 post event interviews last Friday night in Bangkok, where she defeated touted Brazilian talent Julie Mezabarba by unanimous decision, Zamboanga talked about working her way up to a crack at the throne.

‘The Menace’ said:

“I will fight anyone. It doesn't bother me. I'm not rushing anything…because they can go for interim, But for me, I'll just do my job, improve my skills and I can fight.”

Catch the interview below:

That interim world title she is referring to is still just a plan at the moment. ONE Championship is contemplating putting an interim atomweight belt up for grabs, with Angela Lee’s return still in question following the tragic death of her younger sister Victoria late last year.

The promotion recently said that South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee would have the next shot at the belt, and if they were to create an interim title, Zamboanga could very well be her dance partner.

Poll : 0 votes