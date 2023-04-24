Denice Zamboanga surprised with how many Filipinos cheered her on at Lumpinee

Atomweight fighter Denice Zamboanga has always counted on Filipino fans for added drive wherever she competes. She was thankful that she got exactly that in her most recent fight.

‘The Menace’ competed at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video on April 21 at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. There, she defeated Brazilian campaigner Julie Mezabarba by unanimous decision after three rounds of action.

Throughout the showdown, Filipino fans who got up early and showed up at the venue rallied behind their hero. It was something Denice Zamboanga was surprised about, but at the same time grateful for.

She shared in the post-fight interview:

“I'm happy because a lot of Filipino fans came to support me. And they came and they got up early just to come here. It feels like I'm fighting in the Philippines because there were a lot of Filipino fans that were supporting me.”

The T-Rex MMA Training Center affiliate continued:

“I'm so overwhelmed because I'm grateful. I think I'm the first Filipina to step in this legendary stadium so I'm so grateful.”

Against Julie Mezabarba, Denice Zamboanga showcased her enhanced versatility, finding ways to stay on top of things whether she was being engaged standing up or on the ground.

When the battle smoke cleared, she was awarded a well-deserved unanimous decision victory.

The win was the second straight for the Filipino bet, fortifying her hold on the No. 3 ranking in the division. She is now aiming to sustain her winning ways against the best fighters in the atomweight class and position herself for a possible title shot in the near future.

For Mezabarba, the loss continued her struggles in ONE Championship.

