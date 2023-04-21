Denice Zamboanga wants to stay active this year to get into world title contention

At ONE Fight Night 9, Denice Zamboanga will return to the Circle for her first appearance of 2023.

On April 21 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, she will take on Brazil’s Julie Mezabarba with the opportunity to produce back-to-back wins in the atomweight division.

Zamboanga has established herself as one of the most promising contenders in the division through her six fights under the ONE Championship banner.

After debuting inside the Circle in 2019, Denice produced three consecutive wins that led to a huge match-up with Ham Seo Hee.

After losing a split decision to Ham, the two women met in an immediate rematch where she dropped another decision to the South Korean contender who will likely be fighting for the world championship next after her win over Itsuki Hirata at ONE Fight Night 8.

After rebounding with a win over Lin Heqin at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December last year, Zamboanga is now looking to build momentum to get herself back into position for a top 5 clash.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, Denice Zamboanga expressed that her main focus for this year is staying active in order to keep her momentum pushing forward:

“I just hope to have frequent fights, like every three months or four months so I can stay active and ready for the championship.”

Watch the full interview below:

Zamboanga will face Julie Mezabarba at ONE Fight Night 9 on April 21. Headlined by the bantamweight Muay Thai showdown between Nong-O Hama and Jonathan Haggerty, North American fans can tune in live and free via Prime Video to catch all the action from Lumpinee.

