Denice Zamboanga comments on Itsuki Hirata and Lin Heqin ahead of ONE on Prime Video 1

Filipina star Denice Zamboanga recently commented on the atomweight bout between Itsuki Hirata and Lin Heqin ahead of ONE on Prime Video 1, which is set to air on August 26th on US primetime.

Zamboanga confirmed that while she doesn’t have an opponent in line yet, it’s in her best interest to keep mental notes during their showdown.

The ‘Lycan Queen’ told Fight Game Asia:

“I don’t have any specific athletes in mind on who I want to fight now, but looking at Itsuki vs Lin makes me more excited to fight. These two athletes are strong in different aspects.”

The 25 year-old grappler had a spectacular 8 fight win streak before suffering her first controversial loss at the hands of top atomweight contender Ham Seo Hee last year.

Their rematch at ONE X gave Zamboanga the opportunity she was looking for to redeem her first loss, but fell short in that endeavor. So, watching fellow atomweights Hirata and Heqin compete on one of the biggest cards of the year, has given her a reason to keep grinding.

In the same interview, she said:

“It will be explosive! Itsuki is good on the ground and I want to challenge myself in this area as well. I have been training in all aspects so I know for sure that if we will have the chance to face each other, it will be a great show! Lin has her reach advantage and her punches are strong. If this fight will be possible, you will see the newly improved Denice."

Denice Zamboanga is hungry to get back in the Circle and secure a win

Denice Zamboanga is hungry for glory. After experiencing double setbacks, Zamboanga wants another window of opportunity to prove to fans that she’s still got it.

In the same interview, the Filipina native said:

“I’ve missed competing in the Circle that’s why I really want to get back and represent my country. I came from a loss and I’m really hungry to get a win. That’s why I’m always putting extra effort in training to sharpen my skills in all aspects.”

Now that the playing field has gotten more competitive with fighters working on becoming all-encompassing fighters, Denice Zamboanga might have her hands full in that regard. But while she continues to evolve and works with the best coaches in the business, the grappling sensation could easily find herself back on the winning track.

Edited by C. Naik