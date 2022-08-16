Itsuki Hirata says improved striking should get the job done against Lin Heqin

22-year-old mixed martial arts prodigy Itsuki Hirata returns to the circle as part of ONE Championship’s biggest event in company history, ONE on Prime Video 1. She will meet Lin ‘MMA Sister’ Heqin. The last time we saw ‘Android 18’, she was on the wrong side of a split decision loss to Jihin Radzuan, snapping a four-fight win streak.

Although the fight was still fairly close, with one judge seeing it in favor of Hirata, Jihin Radzuan was able to get the job done, thanks in large part to her superior striking. While she is more than proficient on the ground, Itsuki Hirata believes her striking has significantly improved since her last outing.

Speaking to ONE Championship, ‘Android 18’ shared her excitement to face Heqin and test out her newfound striking skills:

“I’ve been hyped to share the circle with her, because I know this matchup had been almost set up before. I’m solidifying my striking, so I think I’ll be different from what I’ve been in the past.”

Following her first loss inside the circle, Hirata ventured to the United States train. By expanding her horizons in some of America’s most elite gyms, ‘Android 18' appears to have turned her hands into certified weapons, and fans can’t wait to see what she brings in U.S. primetime.

Itsuki Hirata believes her hard work will pay off when she meets Lin Heqin

During her training in the United States, Itsuki Hirata traveled from one end of the country to the other, training at 10th Planet in California and at Team Serra in New York. While there, Hirata described the training as “harsh,” but she believes the hard work will surely pay off in her return.

“The striking coach, Nestor, who will be in my corner in the upcoming fight, is very harsh, but he tells me, ‘This is affection’ after every practice. I spent a month there this time because I was only able to go for two weeks last time.”

Hirata continued, saying:

“I practice in a way that reminds me of the days when I belonged to the judo club at junior high school. I practice so hard that I believe it will have to pay off.”

While she has placed a renewed focus on striking, she still has every intention of submitting her opponent on August 26.

“I’d like to finish the fight with submission while mixing it up with striking. I hope to finish early, but my opponent has a long reach and a sense of distance, so let’s see how close I can get to her.”

Watch the highlights of Hirata's bout against Rika Ishige below:

