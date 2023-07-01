Deontay Wilder issues strong warning to Andy Ruiz Jr. during fight negotiations

Deontay Wilder believes if Andy Ruiz Jr. doesn't fight him, that's it for 'Destroyer'.

'The Bronze Bomber' has been out of the ring since a knockout win over Robert Helenius last Fall. That victory was a massive one for the former champion, as it snapped a two-fight losing streak to Tyson Fury. Now back on the right track, Wilder didn't plan to sit around for long.

Following the victory, the former WBC heavyweight champion was ordered to face Andy Ruiz Jr. The Mexican boxer is coming off a decision win over Luis Ortiz last year, extending his winning streak to two. Much like Wilder, Ruiz Jr. is attempting to return to title contention.

The WBC ordered the two to fight, with the winner expected to receive a crack at 'The Gypsy King'. Sadly, talks haven't gone well between the two sides, as Deontay Wilder noted in a recent interview with 78SportsTV. There, he slammed Andy Ruiz Jr. for dragging out negotiations, and also asking for a 50/50 revenue split.

The former champion opined that if the fight doesn't get made, that's essentially it for Ruiz Jr. and his career. Well, with PBC at the very least. In the interview, Wilder said:

“This is definitely not a 50/50 fight. He's talking about a rematch clause. Either he's drunk or he's on drugs, maybe both. If this deal falls through, you'll never see him again in the boxing scene, especially not on PBC.”

Andy Ruiz Sr. accuses Deontay Wilder of fight-fixing

Deontay Wilder was likely fired up thanks to Andy Ruiz Sr.'s comments earlier this week.

On paper, this seems like a contest that should easily be made. Both 'The Bronze Bomber' and 'Destroyer' are with PBC, and with a potential title shot on the line, it seems like an easy fight to make.

Sadly, as both heavyweights have stated over the last month, it hasn't been. For his part, Wilder has been consistent that Ruiz Jr. and his team don't deserve a 50/50 split, as they believe he's the A-side.

While 'Destroyer' has been relatively quiet lately, his father, Andy Ruiz Sr. slammed Deontay Wilder in a recent interview with Izquierdazo. He accused the former champion of fixing his last fight with Robert Helenius.

In the interview, Ruiz Sr. stated:

"We want a 50-50 deal because Wilder is no longer a champion. He is coming from a very bad fight, where he fought against a sparring partner [Helenius]. I think that sparring partner dived. And Andy comes from a good fight that lasted 12 rounds”.

