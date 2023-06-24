"Ball is in your court" - Deontay Wilder's coach reveals contract has been sent to possible opponent 

Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. could be signed soon according to Malik Scott.

'The Bronze Bomber' has been out of the ring since his return last fall against Robert Helenius. In the battle of former training partners, Wilder scored a first-round knockout win over 'The Nordic Nightmare'.

That victory was a massive one for the former champion, as it snapped a two-fight losing streak. Wilder had previously dropped two straight to Tyson Fury in 2020 and 2021, but the WBC is willing to give him an expedited trip back to 'The Gypsy King'.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside The WBC has ordered Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. to determine the next mandatory challenger for Tyson Fury's heavyweight title. The WBC has ordered Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. to determine the next mandatory challenger for Tyson Fury's heavyweight title. https://t.co/Zd9Ys4pm5I

Following the win, Deontay Wilder was ordered to face Andy Ruiz Jr. 'Destroyer' has been out of action since a decision win over Luis Ortiz last year. The WBC ordered the two to fight, with the intention of facing Tyson Fury afterward.

While the plans involving the title have been quiet, it appears that Wilder vs. Ruiz Jr. will still be made. Malik Scott, who coaches the heavy-hitting former champion released a post to Instagram about the potential fight.

The caption of the post seemed to hint that a contract had already been sent to the Mexican boxer. Scott added that time was ticking away on the potential heavyweight bout.

WBC President reacts to Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman is still willing to give Deontay Wilder or Andy Ruiz Jr. a title shot.

WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury is still sitting on the sidelines waiting for an opponent. Over the last six months, he's been trying, and failing, to finalize his title unification fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

The bout was planned for April at Wembley Stadium, but it failed to come to fruition. The contest is now planned for December in Saudi Arabia, but that too, has had trouble being made.

In the meantime, Tyson Fury has been vocal about wanting to find a suitable replacement. It seems that Mauricio Sulaiman is down to give 'The Gypsy King' either Deontay Wilder or Andy Ruiz Jr. Last fall, he ordered the two to fight with a title shot on the line.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, the council president confirmed that was still an option.

"My meeting with Frank Warren was an informal one but [one] in which we discussed the heavyweight division and how unfortunate it has been that Tyson Fury has been left aside without the fights they have tried to make. The WBC has the Wilder vs Ruiz final elimination still in the administrative process. Such process is not finished. The WBC is not considering any alternative."

