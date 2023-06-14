When is Tyson Fury fighting next? 'The Gpysy King' teases return announcement

Tyson Fury's next fight could be announced shortly according to the British heavyweight.

'The Gypsy King' has been out of the ring since a December trilogy bout with Derek Chisora. There, Fury scored his third, and hopefully final, lopsided win over 'Del Boy'. This time defeating the longtime contender by tenth-round stoppage.

Following the victory, the heavyweight champion had a face-off with Oleksandr Usyk in the center of the ring. The hope was that the two titleholders would fight in the spring, to crown the first undisputed champion in the division's history since Lennox Lewis.

Sadly, that first attempt to make the fight fell through due to financial issues. Now, the two are eyeing a potential December clash in Saudi Arabia. The country's Skill Challenge promotion signed 'The Cat' earlier this month, giving credence to prior reports.

However, Tyson Fury has also been vocal about wanting to compete before December. While he's been linked to names such as Dempsey McKean, the Brit himself discussed a potential return in a video posted to social media.

In the video, Fury teased:

"Hoping to announce a big fight very, very soon. Stay tuned, I'm working out, I'm in the gym. Summertime ready, getting them abs out, or flab, I should say for me. But then again it helped me 33 times in a row so that don't really matter. Stay tuned, big news imminent."

Tyson Fury next fight: Who will 'The Gypsy King' face?

Earlier this week, Bob Arum gave some insight into Tyson Fury's next fight.

'The Gypsy King' is far from making his December clash with Oleksandr Usyk, but that still appears to be the goal for all parties involved. With such a big fight and payday hanging in the balance, Fury has to be careful about his next bout.

He's been previously linked to names such as Dempsey McKean, and even former UFC champion Francis Ngannou. He even called out Anthony Joshua, but that went nowhere. For his part, Bob Arum gave an update on Fury's return in a recent interview with TalkSport.

There, the head of Top Rank stated that both Martin Bakole and Agit Kabayel are potential opponents for the Brit. In the interview, Fury stated:

"This guy that beat Tony Yoka [Martin Bakole], he's a good possibility. This Agit Kabayel, he's a good opponent. There are a lot of good opponents, but that's for Frank Warren and George Warren to sort out with Tyson, which I think they'll be doing early next week."

