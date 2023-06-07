Oleksandr Usyk's promoter reveals plans to make Tyson Fury final "Take it or leave it" offer

Oleksandr Usyk's promoter Alex Krassyuk is ready to make one final offer.

'The Cat' has been out of the ring since his rematch with Anthony Joshua last August. In that outing, Usyk scored his second-straight unanimous decision win over 'AJ'. In the process, he moved one step closer to a clash against Tyson Fury.

That bout will help unify the heavyweight championship and will crown the first undisputed titleholder since Lennox Lewis. Sadly, plans for an April bout at Wembley Stadium were scrapped. As is the case in boxing, it was due to financial issues.

While fans were understandably disappointed by the news, the hope has been revived. Saudi Arabia's Skill Based Challenge has taken a heavy interest in boxing, helping hold Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury there earlier this year. Now, they're hoping to hold the biggest heavyweight bout in years in their country this winter.

In an interview with IFL TV, Alex Krassyuk, the promoter of Oleksandr Usyk, gave an update on the fight. There, he revealed plans for one final offer, stating:

“According to my knowledge [Fury] will receive a formal written offer very soon and it will be Tyson's decision whether to take it or leave it. We've done everything possible to make this fight happen and the ball is on Tyson's side. It's an offer to take it or leave it."

Oleksandr Usyk believes Tyson Fury fight will be made

Earlier this week, Oleksandr Usyk gave an update on his December return.

'The Cat' is currently scheduled for an August title defense against Daniel Dubois. The bout was ordered after Usyk's canceled April bout against Fury, as 'Dynamite' currently holds the WBA (Regular) heavyweight title. Dubois is coming off a knockout win over Kevin Larena in December.

Nonetheless, if the Ukranian heavyweight can get through that fight unscathed, he has a clash with Tyson Fury to look forward to in December. Earlier this week, Oleksandr Usyk signed with Skill Based Challenge, helping bring the bout to reality.

At the press conference announcing his signing, the heavyweight champion discussed the fight. There, Usyk admitted that he believes the matchup will happen in spite of Fury. During the press conference, he stated:

“It’s an honor and a great opportunity to bring the biggest fight in heavyweight history to the boxing fans of the whole world. Tyson Fury doesn’t want this fight, but we will make it.” [12:00 onwards]

Poll : 0 votes