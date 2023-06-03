Oleksandr Usyk has officially signed with Saudi Arabia's Skill Challenge Promotions.

'The Cat' has been out of the ring since his rematch with Anthony Joshua last August. In that outing, Usyk scored his second straight decision win over 'AJ', and moved one step closer to a fight against Tyson Fury.

That December, the two heavyweights even had a face-to-face meeting after 'The Gypsy King' knocked out Derek Chisora. Initially, the bout was planned for April at Wembley Stadium. However, plans quickly went awry due to financial issues, which is par for the course.

While Oleksandr Usyk agreed to take a 30/70 revenue split to make the fight against Tyson Fury happen, it still fell through. At the time, there were reports that a potential rematch was the major hang-up. While many fans were disappointed, Saudi Arabia has helped remake the fight.

The country has its own Skill Challenge Promotions, which is working on making the fight happen in December. Earlier today, the Ukrainian showed that he was serious about making the bout happen, as he signed with the company.

The hope is that the promotion, alongside Usyk, will be able to book the December heavyweight unification bout. The winner of the contest will be crowned the first undisputed champion in the division since Lennox Lewis did so over two decades ago.

See the news about his signing below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn ✍️ ANNOUNCED: Oleksandr Usyk has signed with Saudi Arabia's Skill Challenge Entertainment, alongside existing promoter Alex Krassyuk/K2. The Saudis are known to be eyeing Tyson Fury vs Usyk for December, though Usyk must first face Daniel Dubois - planned for Aug 26th in Poland. ✍️ ANNOUNCED: Oleksandr Usyk has signed with Saudi Arabia's Skill Challenge Entertainment, alongside existing promoter Alex Krassyuk/K2. The Saudis are known to be eyeing Tyson Fury vs Usyk for December, though Usyk must first face Daniel Dubois - planned for Aug 26th in Poland.

Oleksandr Usyk Saudi Arabia: 'The Cat' makes first statement

After Oleksandr Usyk's Saudi Arabia signing was made official the Ukrainian made his first public comments.

'The Cat' is currently slated to face Daniel Dubois in August in Poland. The bout was ordered after talks with Fury initially fell through earlier this year, as 'Dynamite' is the current WBA (Regular) heavyweight champion.

However, if the Ukranian can get through the heavyweight prospect, he'll likely finally meet 'The Gypsy King' later this year. Currently, Fury is also attempting to book a return to the ring against Anthony Joshua in September.

TYSON FURY @Tyson_Fury what they want to see. This time im not gonna make a million vids & keep putting pressure… A few days ago i sent a draft contract to @anthonyjoshua for a fight in September @wembleystadium its a fight that everyone wants to see including myself. Come of AJ lets give the worldwhat they want to see. This time im not gonna make a million vids & keep putting pressure… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… A few days ago i sent a draft contract to @anthonyjoshua for a fight in September @wembleystadium its a fight that everyone wants to see including myself. Come of AJ lets give the world 🌎 what they want to see. This time im not gonna make a million vids & keep putting pressure… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ozNs9w0b8K

Nonetheless, Oleksandr Usyk discussed his signing at a press conference earlier today. There, he predictably took a shot at Fury for their talks but opined that they will make the fight happen.

At the press conference earlier today, Usyk stated:

“It’s an honor and a great opportunity to bring the biggest fight in heavyweight history to the boxing fans of the whole world. Tyson Fury doesn’t want this fight, but we will make it.” [12:00 onwards]

See his comments in the press conference video below:

