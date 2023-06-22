Saudi Arabia executive addresses viral Deontay Wilder signing rumors

Saudi Arabia's Skill Challenge Promotion has not signed Deontay Wilder.

'The Bronze Bomber' has been out of action since last fall, when he scored a knockout win over Robert Helenius. That victory was a massive one for the former champion, as it returned him to title contention. Prior to the bout, Wilder had dropped two straight fights to Tyson Fury.

Following the fight, the former WBC Heavyweight Champion announced that he was a free agent. Earlier this month, it appeared that Wilder's free agency was seemingly over. It was reported that he had signed with Skill Challenge.

The promotion recently signed Oleksandr Usyk, and has been vocal about their desire to make more big signings. The company is also planning a December card, hopefully, headlined by 'The Cat' vs. Tyson Fury, with Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua in the co-main.

While things can change in the future, Deontay Wilder is still a free agent as of now. Amer Abdallah discussed the potential signing in a recent interview with Stamina For Sale. There, the executive stated:

"Is there any truth or merit to that? No. That doesn't mean that it can't happen because we would love to entertain those types of fighters because they're elite guys. You're talking about arguably the heaviest hitter in the history of the division, and one of the best four heavyweights today... We would love to sit and have that, but is that happening right now? The answer is no."

Deontay Wilder coach reveals possible next opponent

Deontay Wilder could face Andy Ruiz Jr. next according to Malik Scott.

'The Bronze Bomber' has been linked to Skill Challenge primarily due to their upcoming December event. However, while he's expected to face Anthony Joshua this winter, he also wants to fight before then.

Over the last few months, the former champion has been vocal about potentially fighting before his clash with 'AJ'. He's teased potential bouts with names such as Francis Ngannou, but now, he's been linked to a former champion.

Following his win last fall, Deontay Wilder was ordered to face Andy Ruiz Jr. by the WBC. In an interview with ESNews, Malik Scott confirmed that's the bout they're looking at next, stating:

“That’s the buzz fight right now and it’s looking like that might be the route we end up going. Deontay is in the position where so many big fights are lined up that anything or any opponent can possibly change. Andy Ruiz is definitely one of the main options right now and we’ll see where it lands at."

