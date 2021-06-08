Did Floyd Mayweather knock Logan Paul out?

The exhibition match between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather had one controversial moment which had fans questioning whether or not Paul was knocked out. However, there isn't much weight behind this theory.

Logan Paul went the entire eight rounds with Floyd Mayweather, and as per the rules of the Florida State commission, the fight was a draw. No judges were present to score the bout, but it seemed like Mayweather had the upper hand.

The exact moment that the fans were speculating about was uploaded on Twitter by a user named Hale (@weedbratton). According to the footage, Paul appeared to go limp after being hit by Mayweather's right hand.

However, another user uploaded the full clip of the encounter, which made it seem like Paul was fine. The incident in question occurred in the closing moments of the round, and Logan Paul stood with no support when the referee stepped in to separate them after the bell.

However, the major talking point was the fact that Paul went limp. Fighters can be momentarily knocked out, and if Mayweather hadn't held 'The Maverick' up during that instance, it would've been a knockdown at the very least.

The result of the fight wasn't declared, but most fans believe that Mayweather won the contest. A knockdown for the boxing legend would've made the ambiguity disappear.

Logan Paul refutes rumors that he was knocked out in the Mayweather fight

Logan Paul has addressed this online speculation on his Instagram account and shut down his critics. He uploaded a video to his Instagram handle, showing off his scars after the fight. Fighthype.com uploaded the video to their YouTube page, and Logan asked the doubters to shut up.

'The Maverick' shut down all speculation and explained that while Mayweather got him good with multiple punches, he was never rocked or knocked out. Paul's words were enough for his fans, and the rumors have since died down comprehensively.

