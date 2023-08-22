Did Mike Tyson crash his Lamborghini? Insane story of the boxer giving away a brand new car to a security guard

It's seemingly good luck to be around a Mike Tyson car crash.

'Iron Mike' was famously a wildman for a lot of his boxing career, especially in his prime. That was best shown in his famous rivalry with Evander Holyfield, where Tyson and 'The Real Deal' got very heated. That bad blood famously got spilled in their rematch.

However, it wasn't because of a punch. In their 1997 rematch, Tyson famously bit Holyfield's ear, taking off some cartilage in the process. They fought to the end of the round, where the heavyweight legend was then disqualified. Nearly three decades later, the scene is still among the most wild in boxing history.

Expand Tweet

However, Mike Tyson was getting busy the night before the fight as well. Broadcaster Jim Gray revealed such in his book 'Talking to Goats'. There the boxing commentator revealed that he was present for a meeting between Tyson and his longtime promoter Don King a night before the fight.

That meeting saw the promoter give the young heavyweight a $30 million dollar check. Gray noted that King was very forceful with Tyson, telling him to not get himself in trouble the night before the bout. As they were leaving, the boxer backed into a stanchion.

While the damage was likely less than $1,000, Gray wrote that Tyson instead threw his keys at the valet to take the car. The man was initially confused, but King interjected that he should just take the automobile, and he did. The reasoning? Tyson didn't want any bad luck before fight night.

Mike Tyson car crash: 'Iron Mike' reveals police bribe

Mike Tyson hasn't had a lot of luck with cars over the years.

'Iron Mike' was famously a massive automobile fan whenever he was fighting. It made sense, multiple high-profile boxers, including Floyd Mayweather and others, have absurd car collections.

Expand Tweet

The heavyweight legend was right there alongside them, having a Lamborghini LM0002 in the 90s, among other cars. However, in a previous appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he revealed that he lost one to the police.

Recalling the events, Mike Tyson joked that the car was a bribe to one officer to get out of an arrest. However, it didn't matter as the officer was quickly fired. He recalled:

"It [actually] wasn’t a bribe, because he took the car and I called the police station and I wanted my car back, and I realized it cost too much to get in the car for what I did... He got fired, I guess. You can’t be doing that stuff. Taking bribes and stuff. You can’t do that stuff.“