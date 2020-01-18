Dillon Danis and Khrony Gracie removed from Bellator 238 due to injuries

Dillon Danis (Image Courtesy: Bloody Elbow)

In a recent turn of unfortunate events, Bellator MMA star and Conor McGregor's fellow teammate Dillon Danis has pulled out of the upcoming Bellator 238 card due to an untimely injury.

Danis, who made his Bellator MMA debut against Kyle Walker, currently holds a professional record of 2-0, having secured a second consecutive submission win over Max Humphrey in his second bout for Bellator.

Danis out of Bellator 238

According to a report from The Orange County Register, BJJ star Dillon Danis has withdrawn from the upcoming Bellator 238 card due to an injury and after being heavily involved in preparing Conor McGregor for his return to the Octagon at UFC 246, Danis is also joined by Khrony Gracie on the Bellator injury list.

As of now, it still remains unclear if Bellator will be replacing both Danis and Gracie for their respective fights against the likes of Kegan Gennrich and Hector Saldana but as per MMA Fighting, both men will be paid their money for showing up.

When is Bellator 238?

Bellator 238 is scheduled to take place on the 25th of January The Forum in Inglewood, California and will be headlined by Julia Budd and Bellator's newest signee Cris Cyborg in a Featherweight Title bout.