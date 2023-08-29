Dillon Danis berates Jake Paul for staying silent while Nina Agdal and Logan Paul deal with his promotional tactics - "They are fake brothers"

Bellator welterweight Dillon Danis is set to take on social media star turned WWE superstar Logan Paul in a boxing match. The two will face off on 'The Prime card', a Misfits Boxing pay-per-view event which will be held on October 14, in Manchester, England.

In the lead up to the fight, Danis has taken a very aggresive approach to promoting the fight by going after Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal. The Danish model and Logan Paul very recently got engaged but Danis has targeted her past relationships and also posted various inappropriate photos of her on social media.

Amidst all this, Logan Paul's younger brother Jake Paul has remained silent which brought Dillon Danis to question why he wasn't defending his brother. Danis called the two 'fake brothers' in a tweet:

"I still can’t wrap my head around Jake Paul not defending his own flesh and blood. For anyone out there with a brother, I speak for many of us when I say they are fake brothers. Personally, I'd take a bullet for mine without a second of thought – that's true loyalty."

Check out his tweet below:

Logan Paul says Dillon Danis has "gone too far", promises 'El Jefe' will pay for it

Logan Paul has been unhappy about Dillon Danis' continued efforts to post sensitive media of his fiancee, Nina Agdal, and berate her.

In an interview with Misfits Boxing on their official YouTube channel, Paul had a sit down and spoke about Danis' antics not affecting him but going farther than was expected out of him. He also stated that him and his partner were not too pressed about addressing the implications that Danis was getting at with his posts.

“I think he has gone too far. It’s not affected me, no, because when I entered this fight, I knew Dillon was a scumbag. I didn’t think he’d take it as far as he did. But, you know, actions have consequences. I think he’s going to get what’s coming to him. I think the people online are speaking for me. Me and my girl don’t have to defend ourselves, or try to prove our love for the world. Like, my fiancee is a f****** angel... He’s a good Twitter troll. But again, he’s going to pay for it."

Logan Paul promised to get back at Dillon Danis inside the boxing ring.

Check out Logan Paul's comments on YouTube below [0:24]: