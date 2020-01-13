Dillon Danis reportedly banned from cornering Conor McGregor at UFC 246

Conor McGregor with Dillon Danis (right) (Image Courtesy: The Mac Life)

According to Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports, Bellator MMA and Conor McGregor's jiu-jitsu trainer, Dillon Danis is seemingly barred from cornering 'The Notorious One' in his upcoming UFC 246 fight against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone due to him not clearing the $7,500 fine he received for his brawl against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

What happened at UFC 229?

At UFC 229, Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov went toe-to-toe with each other in what was one of UFC's most highly-anticipated fights of all time, as the two collided over the UFC Lightweight Championship.

With McGregor suffering a gruesome loss to Nurmagomedov in the fourth round via submission, the former's teammate Dillon Danis provoked 'The Eagle' at cageside that eventually sparked a brawl between the two teams, as Nurmagomedov and Danis traded blows.

Dillon Danis barred from UFC 246

In a recent tweet sent out by Kevin Iole, it has been reported that Dillon Danis will not be cornering Conor McGregor upon his return to the Octagon on January 18, as the Bellator MMA fighter still hasn't paid the fined amount to the NSAC.

According to Bob Bennett, @dillondanis owes state of Nevada, NOT the athletic commission, $7,500 from his punishment in the #McGregorKhabib brawl at #UFC229. He will not be allowed to work @TheNotoriousMMA's corner at #UFC246 until he pays the fine. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) January 10, 2020

When is UFC 246?

UFC 246 is set to take place on the 18th of January, 2020 and will be headlined by Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone.