"I swear I’m taking everyone’s head off" - Dillon Danis resumes MMA training after lengthy hiatus 

Dillon Danis has been one of the most vocal fighters on social media despite being inactive in the cage. However, that's apparently about to change.

Danis, who has spent two years and six months on the sidelines, announced that he's returning to action soon. The up-and-coming Bellator middleweight posted a video of himself engaged in a light sparring session in the gym. And now that his MMA training has resumed, Danis has sent a warning to his rivals, writing:

"day 1 back [praying emoji] swear i’m taking everyone’s head off mark my words."

Dillon Danis @dillondanis i swear i’m taking everyone’s head off mark my words. day 1 backi swear i’m taking everyone’s head off mark my words. day 1 back 🙏 i swear i’m taking everyone’s head off mark my words. https://t.co/scRJ04CCt0

'El Jefe' last saw action in Bellator 222 on June 14, 2019. He defeated Max Humphrey via armbar to extend his professional record to 2-0.

More recently, Danis hasn't been making headlines for his fights. Instead, the New Jersey native has been beefing with several different combat sports personalities, including Jake Paul, Ariel Helwani, and Michael Bisping on social media. However, none of his Twitter feuds have led to Danis returning to action in any capacity.

Dillon Danis @dillondanis if jake paul sleeps me i’ll retire forever if jake paul sleeps me i’ll retire forever

Scott Coker would love to have Dillon Danis back in Bellator

Bellator MMA CEO Scott Coker recently said he'd love to see Dillon Danis return to the cage. Coker revealed that his doors have always been open to the polarizing Brazilian-jiu-jitsu ace. He said he's just been waiting for 'El Jefe' to get in touch with him.

The 59-year-old promoter added that he has yet to come up with any concrete plans for Danis, but is willing to work with the undefeated middleweight. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Coker said:

Also Read Article Continues below

"If Dillon Danis is ready to compete and fight at the level he needs to compete at here in Bellator then give us a call and let’s put him in. Let’s get you back. Last year I think he was plagued with injuries and it really hurt his getting back into the cage in 2021 this year, but hopefully, we get him back next year. We would love to have Dillon back, but he’s gonna have to do his part too and if he can get to that point where he could fight at this level then let’s put him in. We’re here. We’re doing fights twice a month now so we’re gonna have opportunities to fight you. It’s just that are you ready and are you ready to step in?"

Edited by David Andrew