Do fans need to see a third fight between Jonathan Haggerty and Rodtang Jitmuangnon?

Fans have been waiting patiently for Jonathan Haggerty’s return to the circle ever since his last outing at ONE: Bad Blood in February. Fortunately, fans are just days away from ONE on Prime Video 1 where ‘The General’ will step back into the circle to face Iranian-Malaysian striker Amir Naseri in a ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix alternate bout.

In an attempt to get fans excited for Haggerty’s triumphant return, the promotion shared a clip of one of his epic showdowns with ONE Flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon Instagram.

“"The General's" ready to kick it up a notch 🔥 Jonathan Haggerty returns to face Amir Naseri in a ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix alternate bout at ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26! @jhaggerty_"

Originally scheduled to take part in the tournament, which kicked off at ONE 157, Haggerty was forced to withdraw due to an undisclosed illness. It appeared that hope for a trilogy bout with ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon was lost, but if ‘The General’ can get past the skilled striking of Amir Naseri, there is a possibility fans could see the two clash for a third time.

Making sense of a potential trilogy bout with Jonathan Haggerty and Rodtang

Rodtang emerged victorious in his previous two outings against Jonathan Haggerty, making it hard to justify a trilogy bout. However, considering Haggerty has not lost a bout since his back-to-back matches with Rodtang, fans seem interested in a third showdown between the two Muay Thai greats.

Another argument in support of the trilogy is that enough time has passed since their last bout. The second contest between the two scrappers took place at ONE: A New Tomorrow in January 2020, more than two-and-a-half years ago. A lot can change in that length of time, and should Jonathan Haggerty come out on top in his contest against Amir Naseri on August 26, it would be hard to argue ‘The General’s’ claim for another title opportunity.

Sitting in the No.2 spot in the divisional rankings, Haggerty could stake his claim for a title shot with a third-straight win, ‘The General’ has some competition in tournament semi-finalist Superlek, who sits atop the flyweight Muay Thai rankings, and Panpayak Jitmuangnon, who sits at No.3 with back-to-back victories to his name.

As of now, the general consensus believes that the tournament finals will come down to Superlek and Rodtang. If ‘The Iron Man’ comes out on top in that potential super fight, it could open the door for Haggerty to take on the Muay Thai icon for a trilogy bout. Haggerty could also find himself in a title eliminator bout with Panpayak should he win his scheduled bout with Sherzod Kabutov at ONE 160 on August 26.

Only time will tell if Rodtang and Jonathan Haggerty are destined to meet again, but it feels like an eventuality that fans will welcome with open arms.

Watch the highlights from Jitmuangnon and Haggerty's two fights below:

Edited by kennedyking2016