Is Nina Nunes married to UFC women’s GOAT Amanda Nunes?

Yes. Nina Nunes is married to UFC women’s GOAT Amanda Nunes. Amanda Nunes’ wife, Nina Nunes, is also a professional MMA fighter who fights in the UFC.

Nina Ansaroff recently changed her name to Nina Nunes and competed at the UFC Vegas 23 event under her new name. Nina’s partner, Amanda Nunes, is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters and combat sportspersons of all time.

Nina Nunes (formerly known as Nina Ansaroff) is married to UFC legend and MMA icon Amanda Nunes

Nina Nunes (FKA Nina Ansaroff) and Amanda Nunes are married to one another and were blessed with their first child last year. Nina gave birth to their child, a daughter by the name of Raegan Ann Nunes, in September 2020.

Having been in a relationship for several years, not only do Nina Nunes and Amanda Nunes live together but they also train together. The two veteran MMA fighters train at the world-renowned ATT (American Top Team) gym in Coconut Creek, Florida, USA.

Both MMA stalwarts have time and again credited one another for helping evolve their MMA skill-sets. Nina Nunes and Amanda Nunes are known for constantly pushing each other to improve, whilst also helping others at their gym hone their respective MMA skill-sets. The couple are incredibly popular at ATT, with both fighters being an important part of the legendary gym in Florida.

Nina Nunes is one of the top strawweight women’s MMA fighters in the world. Nina holds the No. 5 spot in the UFC women’s strawweight rankings and the No. 12 spot in the UFC women’s pound-for-pound rankings.

Meanwhile, her partner, the legendary Amanda Nunes, is the reigning UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion. Amanda is also the No. 1-ranked UFC women’s pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

Nina Nunes returned to the octagon at UFC Vegas 23, in what was her first pro MMA fight since 2019

Nina Nunes suffered a unanimous decision loss against Tatiana Suarez at UFC 238 in June 2019. Nina then went on to take a break from her MMA career and gave birth to her daughter Raegan Ann Nunes in September 2020.

Respected for her craftiness and durability, strawweight star Nina Nunes made her long-awaited return to the octagon at UFC Vegas 23 (April 10th, 2021). Nina faced BJJ superstar Mackenzie Dern in a three-round strawweight bout at the event and lost to Dern via submission (armbar) at the 4:48-minute mark of round one.

Unstoppable on the ground 😤@MackenzieDern proves her jiu jitsu works on anyone! #UFCVegas23 pic.twitter.com/UP1Z74a6FY — UFC (@ufc) April 10, 2021