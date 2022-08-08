Does Amir Naseri actually have the skills to upset Jonathan Haggerty?

ONE Championship fans are ready to welcome former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty back to action. ‘The General’ will make his triumphant return after an unfortunate turn of events that forced him to withdraw from the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix tournament that kicked off at ONE 157 in May.

On his return, the Brit will face Amir Naseri. Making his sophomore appearance, the Iranian-Malaysian fighter is looking for his first win inside the circle following a loss to Savvas Michael in the tournament’s opening round.

ONE Championship recently gave fans a brief glimpse into Naseri’s training ahead of the ONE on Prime Video 1 showdown, posting on Instagram:

“Putting in the work 💥 Will Amir Naseri derail the Jonathan Haggerty hype train at ONE on Prime Video 1? @amiralli.naseri”

Amir Naseri will have a very tough task in his second outing against the decorated British striker. The former Omnoi Stadium champion is no doubt a tough competitor, but ‘The General’ is a fairly big step up in competition, even when compared to Naseri’s first opponent in the circle, Savvas Michael.

Naseri can hold his own, but may not have the tools necessary to defeat Haggerty on August 26.

Jonathan Haggerty aiming for highlight-reel stoppage against Amir Naseri

Jonathan Haggerty plans to give Amazon Prime subscribers a show when he faces Amir Naseri on the ONE on Prime Video 1 main card. Fighting for the opportunity to be the alternate for the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix tournament, Haggerty is ready to put a stamp on his eagerly anticipated return.

Speaking to ONE Championship, ‘The General’ discussed his desire to put on a show and deliver a stoppage for fans watching around the world.

"The next fight is going to be a good one. I'm intrigued to see what my opponent brings. But I'm going to show you I can bring some spinning elbows and maybe even a stoppage."

For Amir Naseri, his goal is to show the world that he is one of the best Muay Thai fighters in the world. Speaking to ONE, Naseri stated:

“I just want to prove that I’m one of the best foreign Muay Thai fighters that have ever fought. I want to prove that by beating really good guys.”

