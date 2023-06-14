"Doing a gender reveal soon?" - Fans clown UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill for his recent out-of-shape look

Fans often take time to troll UFC fighters online, and Jamahal Hill has felt the brunt of that on multiple occasions. After posing a comedy sketch on his social media page, supporters rushed to criticize the light heavyweight champion for his seemingly out-of-shape frame during the off-season.

'Sweet Dreams' has battled against the odds and become the first ever Dana White's Contender Series product to capture UFC gold. He did so by scoring a dominant decision victory over Glover Teixeira, and has looked almost unstoppable inside the cage since his sickening submission loss to Paul Craig two years ago.

Jamahal Hill is often amusing online, and has once again released a short humorous video to his fans. Not everybody enjoyed the clip and instead decided to fire shots at the 205 king.

While many did enjoy the hilarious reenactment, a number of negative comments were directed at the knockout artist's figure, as Hill can be seen sporting somewhat of a gut.

Other fans compared Hill to other past and present UFC fighters, with Derrick Lewis and Daniel Cormier being two of the most recurring names.

The 32-year-old is regularly questioned on his weight due to his physique, but that hasn't stopped him from becoming the best light heavyweight competitor in the world.

What did Jiri Prochazka recently say about Jamahal Hill?

As aforementioned, Jamahal Hill captured the light heavyweight throne in his most recent outing. However, former champion Jiri Prochazka never actually lost the belt and instead was forced to vacate due to injury.

The Czech has remained undefeated since his UFC debut in 2020 and hasn't suffered defeat in the sport as a whole since his loss to 'King Mo' Muhammad Lawal eight years ago.

Prochazka is determined to return to the division and reclaim the championship he never lost and has let his thoughts be known on social media earlier this week.

"Today marks exactly one year since winning the UFC title... In a few months, I'll take the title clean and clear."

