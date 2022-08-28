"I find the women in mixed martial arts very attractive" - Dominick Cruz explains why female fighters are his type, reveals one that stands out the most

In an interview discussing the nicest-looking athlete in MMA, Dominick Cruz explained why he likes women fighters and jokingly described why Megan Anderson is ideal for him.

The Australian has found comfort in her life outside the cage and hasn't competed in the UFC since her title-fight loss to Amanda Nunes in March 2021. During her time in the octagon, the six-foot featherweight used her range well, scoring two knockouts and one submission victory.

In an MMA Pros Pick video on James Lynch's YouTube channel, Dominick Cruz opened up on female fighters. He stated that their unique "durability and toughness" are a big factor as to why he is attracted to them and later picked Megan Anderson as the most attractive MMA fighter:

"There's a lot of beautiful women in this sport, to be honest, and what's attractive about the women in mixed martial arts for me is, their durability and toughness in a different way... The ones that I'm really attracted to, they can kind of put pain and life circumstances to the side and grind through it anyway... To re-up on what Casey Kenney said, what's wrong with Megan [Anderson], Megan's beautiful. I think she's tall, you know, a little guy like me, my genetics could use some ramp up."

'The Dominator' is quite clearly a fan of Anderson and has come to her defense following some less-than-pleasant comments made by Casey Kenney almost two years ago. The UFC bantamweight contender shared his opinion when he was featured on a podcast with Sean O'Malley in early 2021.

Check out what Dominick Cruz thinks about women competing in martial arts in the video below:

Dominick Cruz's future in the UFC

Dominick Cruz has been in and around the elite of the bantamweight division ever since joining the UFC back in 2011 from WEC, but how long will his time at the top last?

The 37-year-old has competed in the cage just five times in the past six years, winning just two of those fights, with decision victories over Casey Kenney and Pedro Munhoz.

Currenltly ranked No.8 in the division, Cruz could see himself slip down even further as prospects below him begin their rise to the top. While he still does have some fight in him, it's hard to tell just how the 135-pounder will look in his next outing after suffering a bone-crushing knockout to Chito Vera last time out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak