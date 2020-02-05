Dominick Reyes claims Jon Jones is an insecure man, says the champion doesn't faze him one bit

Dominick Reyes knows that the odds will be heavily stacked against him when he enters the Octagon this weekend to take on a true enigma of the fight game and the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones in the headliner of UFC 247.

Apart from a solitary loss which came via disqualification for an illegal knee to a downed opponent, Jones has never been beaten and he has taken on most of, if not all of the top fighters in his division throughout his career.

While Reyes is aware of the challenge he is posed with, he is definitely not fazed at the prospect of facing the champion inside the Octagon. At a media luncheon in Los Angeles, Reyes revealed that facing Jones during the face off didn't give him the jitters. (h/t MMA Fighting)

“I wasn’t intimidated at all. It was interesting in the faceoff, that’s the first time I ever met Jon in my life, ever came face to face or even near him. We were face-to-face and my heart rate didn’t raise at all. I felt at home. I was like, ‘This is it, this is Jon Jones.’ The lore of Jon Jones is a lot bigger than he actually is.”

Reyes admits growing up watching Jones but he said that when he finally met the fighter, he only saw an insecure man who is too afraid to lose.

“I thought he was going to be glowing or some s*it. My whole life I grew up watching this guy exuding all these different kinds of energies, and when I saw him in person, and when I faced off and I was this far away from him, I was like, this guy’s just a man with very many insecurities. I can see it all over him. He doesn’t want to lose. His ego drives this guy. I’m driven by love and passion. A lot different there.”