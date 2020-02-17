Dominick Reyes reacts to UFC potentially booking Jon Jones vs Jan Blachowicz next

UFC 247 Jones v Reyes

Dominick Reyes is understandably not very happy. Reyes himself, along with a large chunk of the MMA audience as well as pundits, felt that he beat Jon Jones by decision at UFC 247 but was "robbed" in a surprising unanimous decision victory that went Jones' way instead.

While it wasn't the worst decision by any means, there was undoubtedly a case to make for Reyes winning the fight. Regardless, the Light Heavyweight division will move on and that's the reason why a rematch between Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz was booked for UFC Rio Rancho this past weekend.

As you know, it was the Polish star Jan Blachowicz who walked out making a statement - knocking Anderson out cold in just over three minutes of the first round. As a result, he seemingly confirmed his status as Jones' next challenger, with the Champion seemingly confirming it as well.

There could be an argument made that Dominick Reyes deserves a rematch and he seems to think so as well, hinting on Twitter that Jones is ducking him:

Duck Duck Goose 🦆 @ufc — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) February 16, 2020

The dynamic of the Light Heavyweight division has changed. Jones' last two opponents were men who weren't given much of a chance by the audience or odds makers but they took him to the limit and even had an argument of winning the fight (which Reyes has a stronger claim for than Thiago Santos).

What we know for sure is that Jan Blachowicz can't be underestimated and his wins over Luke Rockhold, Jacare Souza, and Corey Anderson should be enough to cement him as the next title challenger for Jon Jones.

Do you think Jones should have a rematch with Dominick Reyes or move on to his next opponent in Jan Blachowicz?