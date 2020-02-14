Dominick Reyes vows to finish Jon Jones in a rematch

UFC 247 Jones v Reyes

'The Devastator' Dominick Reyes knows that Jon Jones is still the UFC light heavyweight champion but he believes he was the clear winner when the pair faced off in the main event of UFC 247 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Reyes said regardless of how the judges scored the fight, he knows he should have had his hand raised at the end of his five round thriller against Jones.

“I feel good about what I went out there and did. No matter what the judges say, I went out there and I won that fight. But I don’t have a belt and that’s the reality of the situation.

Although the result left him distraught, Reyes says he will get back to the drawing board and start afresh, and in a rematch, he won't leave it to the judges again.

“The reality of the situation is that he’s still the champ. I’ve got to get better. I’ve got to try to get this rematch going and I’ve got to finish him next time.”

In the aftermath of UFC 247, Reyes said he felt disrespected at the fact that judge Joe Solis scored the fight 49-46 which is considered a lopsided number in MMA, in favor of Jones. Especially the second round of the fight, 'The Devastator' believes was unquestionably won by him.

“Me not winning the second round on any judges’ scorecard is preposterous. I look back at the scorecards like what could I have done? I clearly beat him in the second round and the judges had me losing the second. I thought they were talking about me with the 49-46. I was like OK, I did win the fourth round.”