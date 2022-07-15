Donald Trump was talking about this - Joe Rogan and Tom Segura discuss FCC trying to ban TikTok on JRE

In the #1844 edition of JRE, Joe Rogan told Tom Segura that the US Federal Communications Commission was urging Apple and Google to pull TikTok from their respective app stores.

The UFC commentator added that former President Donald Trump tried to ban the video hosting service while he was in office, fearing that the app was stealing data from US citizens:

"The FCC is urging Apple and Google to pull TikTok today... Listen Trump was talking about this a long time ago. He said we should ban TikTok."

Listen to the full podcast below:

The comedian stated that even though there were separate versions of the app for American and Chinese markets, the data received by the American counterpart was a highly censored version of the original data pulled by the Chinese version:

"TikTok said we are going to have an American TikTok and a Chinese TikTok and we don't f**k with it. But it turns out the American TikTok gets all of its data from the Chinese TikTok. So TikTok sends its data to China first and then China goes we'll be back after we get your credit card information and then they send it over."

Joe Rogan and Jack Dorsey talk about Donald Trump's antics on Twitter

In the #1236 edition of JRE, Joe Rogan asked former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey if the company considered banning Donald Trump from the platform owing to his threatening tweets against North Korea.

Dorsey explained that the company decided not to ban Trump then, considering the fact that other US presidents have made similar threats using different media:

"It was the context that presidents of this country have used similar in different mediums. They use it on radio, they use it on television, it's not just through Twitter. And even if you were to look at the presidency of Obama... There were threats around the same country and so we have to take that context into consideration."

Watch Joe Rogan and Jack Dorsey talk about Donald Trump below:

Dorsey also explained that if the out-of-line actions of public figures on Twitter could impact public interest, the company does an in-depth analysis of the situation rather than outright banning the person.

However, Twitter finally banned the former president's account on 8th January 2021 owing to some of his tweets regarding the US presidential elections.

Image courtesy @Twitter blog.twitter.com

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far