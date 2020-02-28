Dustin Poirier hints at 5-round fight against an interesting new opponent

UFC 236 Holloway v Poirier 2

Dustin Poirier has been out of action for close to six months now. His last outing was at UFC 242, where he was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov in his first crack at the Undisputed UFC Lightweight Championship.

He's still in the mix, even if he needs a couple of more wins to get back into contention. Dan Hooker called Dustin Poirier out after UFC 243 but The Diamond rejected his callout. While Poirier is looking to get the big-money Conor McGregor fight, the way things stand, Justin Gaethje might be getting that fight instead.

Hooker was paired up with Paul Felder to headline UFC Auckland and he defeated The Irish Dragon by split decision - one that many thought Felder had won (primarily due to superior striking numbers).

After the fight, Hooker called out Gaethje and later said that the only two opponents that make sense now are Gaethje and Dustin Poirier. Now that Hooker has officially cracked the top 5 rankings, he's in a position to call for the fight and he may now have the interest of the former Interim Champion Poirier, who Tweeted;

I got 25 minutes for you https://t.co/1EJhecYzQV — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 27, 2020

We love this fight, but we don't see it going very well for Hooker. The Hangman struggled and crumbled against Edson Barboza and while he's grown since then, he appears to be a level below Poirier. Either way, it's an interesting fight and the right one to welcome back The Diamond into the Octagon.

Would you like to see Poirier take on Dan Hooker?