Dustin Poirier predicts winner of probable fight between Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje

McGregor and Gaethje

Rumors have been doing the rounds that Irish power-puncher Conor McGregor might face Justin Gaethje in a contest to decide the next contender for the lightweight title. Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier is one fighter who has been inside the merciless Octagon with both McGregor and Gaethje and he has a prediction for the outcome of the possible fight.

According to Poirier, the Irishman will clinch the fight if the pair do lock horns inside the cage. Poirier himself was the victim of a first-round KO at the hands of 'The Notorious One' at UFC 178 in September 2014, while he managed to sleep Gaethje via fourth-round TKO when the pair met back in 2018 at UFC on Fox 29.

I think McGregor wins https://t.co/ooDCQ1jHCh — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 3, 2020

McGregor and Gaethje - two of the deadliest knockout artists in the UFC's most well-stacked and competitive division - fighting it out for a shot at the title will surely generate a lot of fanfare. But what remains to be seen is what the UFC is planning to do with the division moving forward, especially since the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson fight got postponed. Speculation is rife that Gaethje might replace Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 249 on April 18.