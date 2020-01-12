Dustin Poirier wants to share an UFC card with Jorge Masvidal against The Diaz Brothers

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 12, 2020

Jan 12, 2020 IST SHARE

Dustin Poirier facing off with Nate Diaz (Image Courtesy: Bloody Elbow)

Former interim UFC Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier recently made his return to the American Top Team and seems to be healthy and ready to get back into the Octagon. Poirier, who for his last bout suffered a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, recently told MMA Fighting that he is willing to get himself re-booked in a fight against Nate Diaz.

Dustin Poirier still willing to fight Nate Diaz

While speaking to MMA Fighting, Dustin Poirier stated that he would love a fight against Nate Diaz not because of how the fight didn't occur in the first place but because 'The Diamond' had always wanted to face Diaz and has been following the Stockton fighter for a long period of time.

“Of course I would love that fight. Not just because of the stuff between me and him leading up to that last fight, but he’s a guy coming up I always wanted to fight. I want to fight guys I’m excited to watch fight. Any time Nate Diaz fights, I’m tuning in, I promise you.”

Poirier further added that the idea of him sharing a card with fellow ATT training partner Jorge Masvidal in a pair of fights against The Diaz Brothers is highly appealing to the former interim UFC Lightweight Champion.

“Let’s do it. I train with Jorge, so it makes sense. American Top Team versus the Nick Diaz Academy. They can bring Kron Gracie, we have some 145-pounders who can run it with him. We’ve got Charles Rosa, we’ve got Renato Moicano, we got a squad. I think that would be great.”

When can we expect Dustin Poirier to return to the Octagon?

Dustin Poirier recently claimed on Twitter that he will be back competing in the UFC in 2020 and his goal is to win three fights in the promotion this year.