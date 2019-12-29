UFC News: Dustin Poirier reveals his goals for 2020

Dustin Poirier

Former interim UFC Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier recently hosted a Q&A session on Twitter and during his interaction with the fans, Poirier revealed his goals for 2020, including the goals he hopes to achieve inside the Octagon.

Dustin Poirier's 2019

In 2019, Dustin Poirier competed twice inside the Octagon in two high-profile fights, the first of which took place at UFC 236 when he faced former UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway for the interim UFC Lightweight Championship. Poirier won the bout via unanimous decision and the win also earned him his first title in the UFC and a Fight of the Night award as well.

By September, Poirier was back in the Octagon, as he faced the returning Khabib Nurmagomedov in a UFC Lightweight Title unification bout at UFC 242. Despite a valiant effort, The Diamond fell short to Nurmagomedov, as he tapped out to a rear-naked choke in the third round.

Dustin Poirier reveals his goals for 2020

Since his loss to Khabib at UFC 242, Poirier has been inactive in the UFC and hasn't competed in the Octagon for almost three months now. However, on Twitter he revealed his goals for next year, claiming he's aiming for at least three wins in the UFC during 2020.

Sobriety, Clarity and 3 wins in the UFC.



What are yours? https://t.co/avsMQn8IpN — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 28, 2019