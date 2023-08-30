Eddie Hearn reveals Anthony Joshua's shocking reaction to Robert Helenius's failed drug test

The fallout from Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius is still ongoing.

'AJ' returned to the ring earlier this month for a clash with 'The Nordic Nightmare.' Joshua was originally slated to face Dillian Whyte, but 'The Body Snatcher' failed a pre-fight drug test. As a result, Helenius got the nod on a week's notice.

While the Icelandic boxer fought admirably, it all came to a head in round seven. Joshua landed a picture-perfect right hand, knocking Helenius out cold. The finish was his first in nearly three years since a 2020 stoppage victory over Kubrat Pulev.

Not long following Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius, fans learned the loser failed a pre-fight drug test. The failure was the first of his career and will likely be the last. At nearly 40 years old, Helenius has admittedly been thinking about retirement for a while.

It's safe to say that the British star was shocked by the failed test. Eddie Hearn discussed Joshua's initial reaction to the failure in a recent interview with Matchroom's YouTube channel. There, the promoter stated:

“I messaged him [Joshua] and said, “Guess what? You’re not going to believe this.” And he just replied with the eyes emoji. And I said “Robert Helenius has tested positive. I think his words were, “Wow, you’ve really got to be taking something to beat me.”

Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius: 'The Nordic Nightmare' releases statement

Weeks following Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius, the latter has released a statement.

Their heavyweight clash earlier this month was a bout between two boxers going in opposite directions. For Helenius, the short-notice fight with 'AJ' was viewed as arguably the last big bout of his career, especially with a loss.

Meanwhile, the former two-time champion is still seemingly in his physical prime. Furthermore, with a win, he would advance to a potential December bout with Deontay Wilder. Eddie Hearn has since confirmed that the fight is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

While Anthony Joshua will now move on to 'The Bronze Bomber', Robert Helenius is now dealing with the fallout. After his failed test and loss, he released a lengthy statement to social media. On Instagram, Helenius made it clear that he didn't mean to take any banned substances.

Furthermore, the aging contender added that he would assist the BBBoC in any way he possibly could. With a lengthy suspension, Helenius's career will be as good as over.