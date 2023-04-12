Eddie Hearn says Gennadiy Golovkin lacks "a bit of guidance" ahead of possible return

Gennadiy Golovkin's next fight could be a while from now, according to Eddie Hearn.

'GGG' has been out of action since his trilogy matchup with Canelo Alvarez last September. Leading into the contest, the Mexican superstar led the series 1-0-1, although both fights were very close. Sadly, the trilogy wasn't as competitive.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Canelo Alvarez provided a conclusive finish to his trilogy with Gennadiy Golovkin as he won a clear unanimous decision to defend his undisputed super-middleweight championship. Canelo Alvarez provided a conclusive finish to his trilogy with Gennadiy Golovkin as he won a clear unanimous decision to defend his undisputed super-middleweight championship. https://t.co/XE9QvMyK9N

In the third fight between the two legends last September, the super-middleweight champion dominated. Alvarez used his youth and speed to outpoint the 41-year-old. At the end of the 12-round contest, Golovkin suffered his second loss to his longtime rival by unanimous decision.

Months later, there is still no answer on who Gennadiy Golovkin will fight next. While he's been ordered to face names such as Erislandy Lara and Esquiva Falcao, 'GGG' dropped his middleweight titles to avoid those bouts. With that, many believe the superstar could be waiting for a big bout or retiring.

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger Gennadiy Golovkin has vacated his WBA title, according to a letter obtained by ESPN. GGG previously vacated his IBF title at 160 pounds. GGG and Erislandy Lara were ordered to fight, but it's now possible Lara will defend the title vs. Danny Garcia at a 155-pound catchweight. Gennadiy Golovkin has vacated his WBA title, according to a letter obtained by ESPN. GGG previously vacated his IBF title at 160 pounds. GGG and Erislandy Lara were ordered to fight, but it's now possible Lara will defend the title vs. Danny Garcia at a 155-pound catchweight.

Eddie Hearn gave his thoughts on the situation in a podcast with Chris Mannix. There, the head of Matchroom Boxing, who's managed Golovkin in the past, opined:

"I just think he lacks a little bit of guidance. Do you know what I mean? He’s very experienced. He’s got a great team of people around him. But sometimes you need someone steering the ship... Now he has none. That’s the problem with no one steering the ship. You can have people working on the ship, but you need to be saying [what is ahead], just to let you know—it’s the anticipation. You have to be five or six steps ahead."

Gennadiy Golovkin next fight: Eddie Hearn gives option

If it's up to Eddie Hearn, Gennadiy Golovkin's next fight will be against Jaime Mungia.

The 26-year-old is viewed as one of 'GGG's biggest challengers in the middleweight division. Holding a 41-0 professional record, Mungia has already called to face Golovkin in the past.

Granted, that fight never came to fruition due to Canelo Alvarez defeating the middleweight champion. Nonetheless, Eddie Hearn still believes a bout between Mungia and Golovkin makes sense.

However, he's not sure the fight will happen. During his recent appearance on Chris Mannix's podcast, the head of Matchroom Boxing stated:

“[Golovkin] last boxed in September, and we’re coming up not far from May. He hasn’t got a fight scheduled. You really don’t want to be fighting once a year at 41. I love the Jaime Munguia fight because I think Gennadiy was the favorite in that fight and it’s a great fight for Jaime Munguia. The problem is as well, just being honest, Gennadiy Golovkin is accustomed to making a lot of money."

Poll : 0 votes