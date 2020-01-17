Eduard Folayang reveals result of injury from last fight, representing the Philippines and more (Exclusive)

On January 31, at ONE Championship: Fire and Fury, Eduard Folayang is set to fight against Peter Buist in the co-main event of the night. Representing the Philippines on one of the largest stages of the MMA world, this fight means a lot to Folayang.

Before his fight, I was able to catch up with him and ask him a few questions!

Coming off his last fight, Eduard suffered rather serious effects from a headbutt that split his head open and brought the fight to a stop in a premature decision win for him. Talking about the injury, he said that the cut had been really deep, and a trip to the hospital had been required.

"It was so deep that I needed to go into the hospital for it to be stitched."

Having lost the ONE Lightweight Championship twice before, his eventual aim is definitely to get a shot at the title once again. He has expressed his hopes of being a three-time Champion soon and hopefully, his coming fight will lead to a title shot.

"Yes absolutely, that (a third title shot) is what I'm aiming for again."

With 2020 coming around, heading into his first fight of the decade, Eduard has some resolutions and aims that he hopes to achieve this year, not only inside the cage, but also in his personal life.

"My aims are to become a better martial arts athlete in every aspect, a much better father to my kids and wife and a champion again. The story of resilience and not giving up on your dreams and purpose in life, is what i want to share."

Finally, Eduard talked about what has become one of the major purposes in his life and that is to represent The Philippines one a world stage in MMA. He hoped that his efforts would help his countrymen to excel in their respective areas of work, and jokingly exempted those areas that are illegal.

"It is very important because it's another way of boosting up the patriotism of your countrymen and giving them even a simple gesture of motivation for them to keep on excelling in their own respective areas, but not in the illegal ones. (laughs)"

.The ONE Championship event will be taking place on 31st January.