Elon Musk wades into Twitter debate over Andrew Tate's views on depression

Elon Musk recently entered the Twitter discourse surrounding Andrew Tate's perspective on depression.

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate has consistently expressed his unconventional perspective regarding the existence of depression, asserting that he believes it to be a non-existent condition. In an interview with Piers Morgan last year, 'Cobra' reiterated his stance on the matter:

"I believe that feeling depressed is real. I don’t believe that depression as a clinical disease is real."

The self-proclaimed 'Top G' has reignited the conversation surrounding mental health by boldly asserting his contentious belief that depression is a matter of choice:

"Depression is choice. You CHOOSE."

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, took to the platform to respond to user queries and shared his perspective on the comments made by the Tate brothers regarding depression and mental health within the Twitter community notes. Musk acknowledged that depression is sometimes excessively diagnosed in the United States, but that for certain people, it is caused by neurological disorders:

"Depression is overdiagnosed in the US, but for some people it really is a brain chemistry issue. But zombifying people with SSRIs for sure happens way too much. From what I’ve seen with friends, ketamine taken occasionally is a better option."

Andrew Tate willing to coach Elon Musk in preparation for a cage bout with Mark Zuckerberg

Following the Meta CEO's introduction of a new Twitter competitor called Threads, Elon Musk humorously challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a cage fight.

Despite his legal issues involving charges related to human trafficking and sexual assault, Andrew Tate took to Twitter to extend his kickboxing expertise to Musk for the hypothetical fight. In his message, 'Cobra' emphasized his personal history with the Meta CEO, having been banned from Facebook for allegedly spreading vaccination disinformation. Tate implied that it would be an opportunity for him to regain his sense of honor:

"Meta banned me everywhere for telling the truth about vaccines. But now we can restore honour with a strike at the enemy clan's leader. I will train you @elonmusk You will not lose."

